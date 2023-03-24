5 Tourist Destinations Where Rupee Will Make You Feel Rich

24 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Indonesia

The Indian rupee is valued at 184.45 Indonesian Rupiah in this country.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, 1 INR= 285.88 Vietnamese Dong which makes it a favored destination for Indians

Sri Lanka

This island country is our neighbour and here the Indian rupee is valued at 3.92 Sri Lankan rupee.

Cambodia

This scenic country is one of the pocket friendly destinations. 1 INR= 49.39 Cambodian Riel.

Hungary

1 INR= 4.31 Hungarian Forint. This makes it as one of the preferred tourist destinations for us.

Thanks For Reading!

