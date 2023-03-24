24 Mar, 2023
The Indian rupee is valued at 184.45 Indonesian Rupiah in this country.
In Vietnam, 1 INR= 285.88 Vietnamese Dong which makes it a favored destination for Indians
This island country is our neighbour and here the Indian rupee is valued at 3.92 Sri Lankan rupee.
This scenic country is one of the pocket friendly destinations. 1 INR= 49.39 Cambodian Riel.
1 INR= 4.31 Hungarian Forint. This makes it as one of the preferred tourist destinations for us.
