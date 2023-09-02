The longest road in the world is from Cape Town (South Africa) to Magadan (Russia).
There is no need for planes and boats. There are bridges along the way.
This route is 22387 kilometers (14000 miles) long.
It takes 4492 hours to travel through it.
It can be measured in 187 days if you walk without stopping or crossed in 561 days if you walk 8 hours a day.
Along this route you pass through 17 countries, six time zones and, all seasons of the year.
