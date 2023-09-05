6 Upcoming Cost Of ISRO Missions After Chandrayaan-3 In Pics
After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO has announced the cost of these upcoming 6 missions.
The Aditya L1 was launched on September 2, 2023. The total cost of the mission was 378 crores.
The upcoming NASA ISRO SAR (NISAR) Satellite mission which will function in the low earth- orbit in 2024. The cost of the mission is estimated to 12,296 crores.
In the 3rd quarter of 2024 ISRO plans for human space lift with an estimated budget of 124 crores.
After the successful orbiting of Mars by Mangalyaan1. In 2024 ISRO has plans to launch Mangalyaan2. The budget is not disclosed yet.
The Gaganyaan mission will be attempted in 2024 which will be India's 1st human space mission. The estimated cost is 9,023 crores.
The Shukrayaan1 mission is a futuristic mission to orbit Venus in 2031. The estimated budget will be 500-1,000 crores.
