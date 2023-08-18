7 Eye- Opening Japanese Concepts That Can Transform Your Life

18 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Here are the 7 Eye-opening Japanese concepts that you can follow to have a good life ahead.

Shu Ha Ri is a Japanese concept that describes the three stages of learning imitation, innovation, and transcendence.

Kaizen is a Japanese word that means continuous improvement. It is a philosophy of continuous improvement.

Oubaitori is a Japanese concept that means the art of never comparing yourself to others.

Gaman is a Japanese term of Zen Buddhist origin which means enduring the seemingly unbearable with patience and dignity.

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic philosophy that emphasizes the beauty of imperfection, impermanence, and authenticity.

Shikita ga nai It is a way of saying that there is no point in dwelling on the situation or trying to change it.

Ikigai is a Japanese word that means a reason for being or a sense of purpose.

