7 Eye- Opening Japanese Concepts That Can Transform Your Life
18 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Here are the 7 Eye-opening Japanese concepts that you can follow to have a good life ahead.
Shu Ha Ri is a Japanese concept that describes the three stages of learning imitation, innovation, and transcendence.
Kaizen is a Japanese word that means continuous improvement. It is a philosophy of continuous improvement.
Oubaitori is a Japanese concept that means the art of never comparing yourself to others.
Gaman is a Japanese term of Zen Buddhist origin which means enduring the seemingly unbearable with patience and dignity.
Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic philosophy that emphasizes the beauty of imperfection, impermanence, and authenticity.
Shikita ga nai It is a way of saying that there is no point in dwelling on the situation or trying to change it.
Ikigai is a Japanese word that means a reason for being or a sense of purpose.
