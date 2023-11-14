7 Legal Battles Of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle

Here are 7 lawsuits that were filed by Prince Harry, younger son of King Charles and his wife Meghan Markle, a former US actress in the last few years.
May 2019: Prince Harry won substantial damages and apology from Splash News and Picture Agency over aerial photographs taken of his Oxfordshire home in Central England.
September 2019: Harry filed a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) and accused the group for hacking voicemails on his phone.
July 2020: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had filed a US lawsuit alleging that paparazzi (unnamed) had clicked photos of their son Archie 'illegally' using drones and helicopters at their California residence.
2020: Prince Harry had filed a lawsuit against ANL over an article accusing him of having snubbed the Royal Marines.
February 2021: Meghan Markle won from ANL after the tabloid printed extracts of a letter the former actress had written to her estranged father in 2018.
February 2022: A lawsuit against ANL for libel over a Mail on Sunday article which accused the prince of trying to mislead the public about a separate legal battle with govt over police protection.
2023: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other celebrities are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for alleged phone-tapping and other unlawful activities.