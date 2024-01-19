7 Monuments Of World Which Are Actually Graves

19 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

The Ming tombs are a collection of mausoleums built by the emperors of the Ming dynasty of China

Humayun's Tomb- The tomb, built in 1570, is of particular cultural significance as it was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent

Lenin's mausoleum- It serves as the resting place of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin

Mausoleum at Halicarnassus- The tomp was built by an ancient Persian Satrap.

Taj Mahal- The symbol of love from India

Pyramids Of Egypt- The royal pyramids of Egypt are one of the oldest graves in the world.

Westminster Abbey, formally titled the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter at Westminster.

The Panthéon is a monument in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, France. (All Images: Pexel)

