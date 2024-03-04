7 Most Deadly Extinct Creatures
04 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Tyrannosaurus Rex- Last known to have existed in what is now western North America during the Late Cretaceous period, around 68-66 million years ago
Woolly Mammoth - Last known to have existed in various parts of Eurasia and North America during the Pleistocene epoch, with the last populations surviving on Wrangel Island
Spinosaurus - Last known to have existed in what is now North Africa during the Cretaceous period, around 112-93 million years ago
Titanoboa - Last known to have existed in what is now South America during the Paleocene epoch, around 58-60 million years ago
Megalodon - Last known to have existed in oceans worldwide during the Miocene to Pliocene epochs, approximately 23-3.6 million years ago
Gigantopithecus - Last known to have existed in what is now Southeast Asia during the Pleistocene epoch, around 9 million years ago to as recently as 100,000 years ago.
Quetzalcoatlus - Last known to have existed in what is now North America during the Late Cretaceous period, around 70-66 million years ago
