8 Countries That Have Changed Their Capital State
Here are 8 countries that have changed their capital cities in more recent times.
Myanmar's military rulers completed a dramatic capital relocation in 2005, shifting it 320 kilometers north of Rangoon (Yangon). This new administrative center was given the formal name Naypyidaw.
Astana, a planned city, became Kazakhstan's capital city in 1997, succeeding Almaty, which remains the country's commercial and demographic hub.
In the mid-1980s, American architect James Rossant envisioned the creation of Dodoma, Tanzania's future capital. The country's former capital was Dar es Salaam.
Nigeria chose to move its capital from Lagos, its most populous city and economic core, to Abuja in 1991. The continuing economic expansion in Lagos prompted this transfer.
Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Ivory Coast's post-independence leader, launched plans in the 1960s to construct a new capital in his hometown. As a result, Yamoussoukro was designated as the capital in 1983.
In the 1950s, Brazil began on a major project, contracting the development of Brasilia, a painstakingly constructed city at the geographical center of the country. The goal of this grandiose endeavor was to replace Rio de Janeiro as the country's capital.
Pakistan made the strategic decision in 1959 to transfer its capital from Karachi in the south to Islamabad in the north. Despite the fact that building did not begin until 1961,
The historical shift of Russia's capital cities between Moscow and St. Petersburg is notable. St. Petersburg, founded in 1703 by Peter the Great, served as the capital from 1712 to 1918, when the government was transferred to Moscow.
