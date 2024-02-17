8 Mysterious Fates, Unusual Deaths Of Putin's Critics And Rivals
17 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Alexander Perepilichny sought refuge in Britain in 2009 after helping a Swiss investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. He was found dead near his luxury home outside London in 2012.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024 after collapsing and losing consciousness at the Arctic Circle jail. He rose to prominence after lampooning the elite class round Putin and voicing allegations of corruption.
Alexander Litvinenko, an ex-KGB agent and outspoken critic of Putin, died in 2006 aged 43 after drinking green tea laced with polonium-210, a rare and potent radioactive isotope, at London's Millennium Hotel.
Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist who reported on human rights abuses, was shot dead outside her flat in Moscow on Oct. 7, 2006.
Sergei Skripal: A former Russian double agent who passed secrets to British intelligence, he and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in Salisbury in March 2018.
Viktor Yushchenko, then a Ukrainian opposition leader, was poisoned during the campaign for 2004 presidential election. His body was found to contain 1,000 times more dioxin than normal. His face and body were disfigured by the poisoning.
A Russian opposition activist, Vladimir Kara-Murza said attempts were made to poison him in 2015 and 2017. A German laboratory later found elevated levels of mercury, copper, manganese and zinc in him.
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was believed dead after a private jet on which he was listed as a passenger crashed north of Moscow with no survivors.