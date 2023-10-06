8 Unique Plants That Grow Only in Swampy Areas- In Pics
Arrowwood Viburnum- plants prefer moist soil and medium to full sunlight.
Buttonbush plant- They can withstand moist soil and are an excellent choice for rain gardens.
Pink Oak Tree- A huge, fast-growing deciduous tree with a dense, pyramidal crown.
Full to partial sun exposure and wet, well-draining soil are required for Pussy Willow plant.
Red maple tree- Red maple trees can grow up to 40-70 feet tall.
River Birch tree- Under optimum conditions, River Birch trees can grow up to 2-3 feet per year.
Summer sweet plant- it is a flowering plant endemic to eastern North America in the genus Clethra of the family Clethraceae.
Swamp tupelo tree-also known as swamp black-gum is a kind of tupelo that grows in wetlands.
