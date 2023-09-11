9/11 Attacks: What Exactly Happened | in PICS
The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, involved a series of airplane hijackings and suicide attacks in 2001.
These attacks were orchestrated by 19 militants affiliated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda, who targeted US interests.
The attacks primarily targeted New York City and Washington, DC, leading to extensive loss of life and destruction.
In New York, more than 2,700 people lost their lives as a result of the attacks.
The hijackers boarded several flights departing from Boston and other airports, redirecting them towards their intended targets.
The 9/11 attacks were the deadliest on US soil since the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The New York attacks occurred on a typical weekday in the nation's largest city, causing widespread chaos and tragedy.
Nearly a decade later, the United States successfully located and eliminated Osama bin Laden in the 'Neptune Spear' operation in 2011.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy: Power Couple That Won Hearts In India | Glimpses