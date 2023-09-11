9/11 Terror Attack: Tragic Visuals, Lesser-Known Facts
11 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked 4 airlines and crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania
The youngest passenger on the hijacked jets was 2-year-old Christine Hanson who was flying on her first trip to Disneyland
It is said that the World Trade Centre burned non-stop for 99 days
Nearly 3000 people were killed out of which 400 were police officers and firefighters; more than 6000 were injured
18 people were pulled out alive and one of them was Genelle Guzman-McMillan who remained buried for 27 hours
The terrorists called the attack 'The First Semester', and the name they used for themselves was '19 Certificates for Private Education'
Codenames were used for the buildings that were attacked; Pentagon- Faculty of Fine Arts and North Tower of the WTC- Faculty of Town Planning
It is still a mystery where the fourth plane was heading as it was bravely brought down by the passengers; its likely to have been the White House of the US Capitol
The man behind 9/11, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed had originally planned an attack with nine planes and a tenth plane would have landed and killed all male passengers but since it was complex, it was scaled down
Over 1,100 people had been arrested in connection with the 9/11 attacks
A total of 1.5 million working hours during 261 days were spent to remove the debris at the WTC Site
