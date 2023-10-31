9 Fascinating Facts About Rhinoceros- In Pics
1 - Rhinoceros are large herbivorous mammals found in Africa and Asia.
2 - The white rhinoceros is the largest species and can weigh up to 2.5 tons.
3 - Rhinoceros are social animals and live in groups called crashes.
4 - They are primarily active at night and spend the day resting in the shade.
5 - Rhinoceros have thick, armored skin that is covered in folds and wrinkles.
6 - Their skin is also very sensitive and they enjoy being rubbed and scratched by other rhinoceros.
7 - Rhinoceros are herbivores and primarily eat grasses and leaves.
8 - They can consume up to 50 kilograms of food per day.
9 - Rhinoceros have a three-chambered stomach that helps them digest tough plant material.
