9 Fascinating Facts About Rhinoceros- In Pics

31 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

1 - Rhinoceros are large herbivorous mammals found in Africa and Asia.

2 - The white rhinoceros is the largest species and can weigh up to 2.5 tons.

3 - Rhinoceros are social animals and live in groups called crashes.

4 - They are primarily active at night and spend the day resting in the shade.

5 - Rhinoceros have thick, armored skin that is covered in folds and wrinkles.

6 - Their skin is also very sensitive and they enjoy being rubbed and scratched by other rhinoceros.

7 - Rhinoceros are herbivores and primarily eat grasses and leaves.

8 - They can consume up to 50 kilograms of food per day.

9 - Rhinoceros have a three-chambered stomach that helps them digest tough plant material.

