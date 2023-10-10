Basil and Sage: These aromatic herbs are a great snake repellent as they have a distinctive smell that snakes hate.
Cactus: Snakes avoid thorny plants, so will steer clear away from the spiky cactus.
Holly: Snakes dislike its prickly leaves and it has a strong scent that snakes steer clear of, making it a great deterrent.
Lemongrass: Lemongrass has a fresh, citrus scent that is overwhelming to snakes and keeps them at bay.
Marigolds: They are very effective snake repellents as they release a strong, spicy smell that snakes hate.
Mugwort: Mugwort is a weed whose feathery foliage produces a strong scent that repels snakes.
Onion and Garlic: The pungent smell of garlic and onions repels snakes as they have sulfonic acid that snakes hate.
Pink Agapanthus: Pink agapanthus is a member of the onion family hence it has a spicy smell that repels snakes.
Snake Plants: Its sharp leaves keep snakes away and snakes get scared of the twisting shape of the sharp leaf edges.
