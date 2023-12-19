9 Typical Animals That Can Live Without Food For Months
19 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Humps on the camel's back aren't made of water, it is the fat stored in the body that makes them survive without water for around 40 days.
Snakes’ metabolism is reduced by 70% in cold weather, so they can manage without food for an entire year.
Sharks can live without food for 8-10 weeks. Interestingly, the longer they live without food, the more perfect their hunting skills become.
Cold temperature reduces the appetite of penguins and they can live without food for 2-4 months.
Cold temperature reduces the appetite of penguins and they can live without food for 2-4 months.
Frogs are found mainly in wet habitat and their body can manage without food for up to 16 months.
Crocodiles, as one of the oldest reptiles of the planet can go for a few months without food.
Bears sleep more during the winter, and cut their metabolism to half. they can go without food and water for more than 100 days.
Mainly found underwater in Italy and Balkans, slim looking olms can live up to 10 years without food.
Spiders wait for their food to come and sometimes the wait could be longer. Their body is made up to last for 3-4 months without food.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karachi- Pakistan's Biggest City After 100 Years - Check AI Images