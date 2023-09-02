Aditya L1 and Solar Energy_ Potential Benefits and Discoveries.
02 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun and provide us with the knowledge about its system.
This mission will also help in finding what drives space weather and the sequence of processes at multiple layers.
Aditya L1 is a sun mission because the Sun also provides a good natural laboratory to understand those phenomena that cannot be directly studied in the lab.
It will also provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities.
It will provide us with the essential information to understand the problems of coronal heating.
The mission will give insights into diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma that are Temperature, velocity and density.
Lagrange Point 1 will provide us with a greater advantage of observing solar activities continuously.