Solar Missions Launched By Other Countries Before Aditya-L1

02 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

ISRO is launching India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 today at 11:50 AM IST; have a look at the missions to the Sun launched by other countries

Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) by ESA and NASA, was launched in December 1995, is still operational

Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) by NASA, was launched in October 2006

Hinode (Solar-B) is a Japanese mission which was launched in September 2006

Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is a NASA Mission which was launched in February, 2010

Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) was launched in June 2013; it is a NASA mission

Parker Solar Probe was launched in August 2018 and is a NASA Mission

Solar Orbiter was launched recently, in February 2020; it is a joint mission by NASA and ESA

