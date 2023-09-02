Solar Missions Launched By Other Countries Before Aditya-L1
02 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
ISRO is launching India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 today at 11:50 AM IST; have a look at the missions to the Sun launched by other countries
Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) by ESA and NASA, was launched in December 1995, is still operational
Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) by NASA, was launched in October 2006
Hinode (Solar-B) is a Japanese mission which was launched in September 2006
Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is a NASA Mission which was launched in February, 2010
Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) was launched in June 2013; it is a NASA mission
Parker Solar Probe was launched in August 2018 and is a NASA Mission
Solar Orbiter was launched recently, in February 2020; it is a joint mission by NASA and ESA
