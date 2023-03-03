Putin buys property for girlfriend Alina Kabaeva

Russian Prez Putin bought luxury property for his romantic partner Alina Kabaeva, according to a report by The Project. Twitter/@ElBirreteBlanco)

Snigdha Choudhury

Putin living with Alina Kabaeva?

Putin is secretely living with his girlfriend Alina Kabaeva on Putin's estate on Lake Valdai near Moscow.

Olympic gymnast

Alina Kabaeva, who was born in 1983, is a former Olympic gymnast. (Photo: AFP)

Gold medal winner

Alina Kabaeva was awarded the gold medal for rhythmic gymnastics at the Athens Games in 2004. (Photo: AFP)

When did Putin meet Alina Kabaeva

Kabaeva and Putin reportedly met when she was a young gymnast after she won multiple medals domestically at European competitions and at the Olympic Games. (Photo: AFP)

Alina Kabaeva joins politics

Alina Kabaeva later shifted to politics and joined ruling United Russia party. (Photo: AP)

Russia's most flexible woman

Alina Kabaeva later became popular as the ‘Russia’s most flexible woman’. (Photo: Twitter)

Alina Kabaeva's achievements

Alina Kabaeva won 18 World Championship medals and 25 European Championship medals besides her Olympic medals before she retired. (Photo: Twitter)

'The uncrowned queen of Russia'

Alina Kabaeva held a seat at Russia's lower house of parliament from 2007-2014. (Photo: AP)

