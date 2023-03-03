Russian Prez Putin bought luxury property for his romantic partner Alina Kabaeva, according to a report by The Project. Twitter/@ElBirreteBlanco)
Putin is secretely living with his girlfriend Alina Kabaeva on Putin's estate on Lake Valdai near Moscow.
Alina Kabaeva, who was born in 1983, is a former Olympic gymnast. (Photo: AFP)
Alina Kabaeva was awarded the gold medal for rhythmic gymnastics at the Athens Games in 2004. (Photo: AFP)
Kabaeva and Putin reportedly met when she was a young gymnast after she won multiple medals domestically at European competitions and at the Olympic Games. (Photo: AFP)
Alina Kabaeva later shifted to politics and joined ruling United Russia party. (Photo: AP)
Alina Kabaeva later became popular as the ‘Russia’s most flexible woman’. (Photo: Twitter)
Alina Kabaeva won 18 World Championship medals and 25 European Championship medals besides her Olympic medals before she retired. (Photo: Twitter)
Alina Kabaeva held a seat at Russia's lower house of parliament from 2007-2014. (Photo: AP)
