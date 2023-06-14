Let's look at some of the oldest-ever languages in the world that are still spoken by many. Data sourced from Lingual Consultancy
10. Irish Gaelic | Year: 4th Century AD | Area of Origin: Ireland | Number of speakers: 1.2 million people approximately
9. Icelandic | Year: oldest preserved texts were written around 1100 AD | Area of Origin: Iceland | Number of speakers: 358,000 people
8. Lithuanian | Year: Assumed to be 1500 AD | Area of Origin: Baltic region | Number of speakers: 3 million people approximately
7. Chinese | Year: 1250 BCE | Area of Origin: China and parts of Southeast Asia | Number of speakers: 1.2 billion approximately
6. Greek | Year: Earliest written evidence dates back to 1450-1350 BCE | Area of Origin: Greece | Number of speakers: 13 million people approximately
5. Farsi/ Persian | Year: 600 BCE | Area of Origin: Iran | Number of speakers: 110 million people approximately
4. Arabic | Area of Origin: Arabian peninsula | Number of Speakers: Over 270 million native speakers
3. Tamil | Year: 300 BCE | Area of Origin: India and Sri Lanka | Number of speakers: Over 80 million approximately
2. Basque | Year: Unknown | Area of Origin: Basque country | Number of speakers: 750,000 people approximately
1. Hebrew | Year: 10th century BCE | Area of Origin: Israel | Number of speakers: Over 9 million people worldwide
