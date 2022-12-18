Arabic Language Day 2022

18 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Theme For 2022

“The Contribution of the Arabic Language to Human Civilization and Culture”, UNESCO will shed a light on the numerous contributions of Arabic to humanity’s cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as to knowledge production.

18 Dec, 2022

Did You Know?

It is the 6th official language of the UN

18 Dec, 2022

Why Celebrate?

Every year celebrated on December 18 since 2012, this day marks the importance of its cultural diversity of Middle Eastern region.

18 Dec, 2022

Tracing origins

It's roots can be traced to 6 century BCE in Hebrew and Aramic languages. It is has multiple differentiations and is dynamic in nature

18 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Most Strangest Things People Searched On Swiggy In 2022 You Won't Believe It

 Find Out More