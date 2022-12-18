18 Dec, 2022
“The Contribution of the Arabic Language to Human Civilization and Culture”, UNESCO will shed a light on the numerous contributions of Arabic to humanity’s cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as to knowledge production.
It is the 6th official language of the UN
Every year celebrated on December 18 since 2012, this day marks the importance of its cultural diversity of Middle Eastern region.
It's roots can be traced to 6 century BCE in Hebrew and Aramic languages. It is has multiple differentiations and is dynamic in nature
