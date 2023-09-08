U.K Prime Minister- Beautiful Pictures Of Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy
Here are 7 beautiful pictures of U.K Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and
U.K. Prime Minister and Akshata Murthy went to attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum.
Akshata Murty brings her signature sartorial flair to the G7 Summit in Japan accompanying Rishi Sunak.
Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of Britain, and his wife Akshata Murty are anticipating the arrival of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
On Janmashtami, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty sought the blessings of Lord Krishna.
Bride Akshata, daughter of N R Narayan Murthy and the bridegroom Rishi with Sudha Murthy tying knots at their wedding function at Leela palace.
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata marked Janmashtami by visiting Bhaktivedanta Manor.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife arrive to India to attend the 3 day G20 Summit held in New Delhi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Key Facts About Air Force One Aircraft of US President