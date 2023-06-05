Bugatti recently unveiled designs for its new residential tower in Dubai.

04 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

The new residential tower is constructed in collaboration with Dubai-based real estate BinGhatti

The new residential tower has 42-storey

The property is uniquely fashioned with a bespoke layout for resort-style living.

Each residence in the skyscraper includes high-end finishes

Each residence features "unmatched" craftsmanship

The property has natural elements, designed to "set a new standard for opulence".

Rooms in the Residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows

The two- and three-bedroom abodes have high-end amenities

There's a Riviera-inspired beach for soaking up the sun and the rooftops of the development feature a series of open-air pools.

