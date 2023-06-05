Bugatti recently unveiled designs for its new residential tower in Dubai.
04 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The new residential tower is constructed in collaboration with Dubai-based real estate BinGhatti
The new residential tower has 42-storey
The property is uniquely fashioned with a bespoke layout for resort-style living.
Each residence in the skyscraper includes high-end finishes
Each residence features "unmatched" craftsmanship
The property has natural elements, designed to "set a new standard for opulence".
Rooms in the Residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows
The two- and three-bedroom abodes have high-end amenities
There's a Riviera-inspired beach for soaking up the sun and the rooftops of the development feature a series of open-air pools.
