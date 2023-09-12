Cities With The Most Metro Stations In The World- In Pics
The Seoul Metro has the 768 station. Making it the largest metro in the world.
The Beijing metro in China. It has 478 metro station in the district of Beijing.
The New York metro is the largest metro network in the entire USA. It has 472 stations.
The Guangzhou metro in China has 411 stations.
The Shanghai metro in China has a total of 408 stations in the district of Shanghai.
The Chendgu metro in China has a total of 373 metro station.
The Shenzhen metro has a total of 369 metro stations in China.
The Paris metro has 308 metro stations which is the largest metro station in the entire Europe.
The Moscow metro operating in Russia has a total of 300 metro stations.
The Wuhan metro which runs in China has 291 metro stations.
The Delhi metro has a total of 287 metro station laid around New Delhi and Delhi NCR regions.
