The Spanish Parliament legalised same-sex marriage on July 3 in 2005. (Photo: Pixabay)
13 Mar, 2023
France had ruled in favour of bill that allowed same-sex marriage in May, 2013. (Photo: Pixabay)
Netherlands became the first country to legalise the same-sex marriage in 2002. (Photo: Pixabay)
The US Supreme Court had allowed same-sex marriage in 2015 and around 36 states has since legalised same-sex couple marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
The Canadian Parliament had ruled in favour of same-sex marriage on July 20, 2005. (Photo: Pixabay)
Germany had made same-sex marriage legal in 2017 when Angela Merkel served as the chancellor. (Photo: Pixabay)
The British Parliament had legalised same-sex marriage in 2014 and the law applies to England and Wales. (Photo: Pixabay)
