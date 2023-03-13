Spain

The Spanish Parliament legalised same-sex marriage on July 3 in 2005. (Photo: Pixabay)

13 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

France

France had ruled in favour of bill that allowed same-sex marriage in May, 2013. (Photo: Pixabay)

Netherlands

Netherlands became the first country to legalise the same-sex marriage in 2002. (Photo: Pixabay)

US

The US Supreme Court had allowed same-sex marriage in 2015 and around 36 states has since legalised same-sex couple marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)

Canada

The Canadian Parliament had ruled in favour of same-sex marriage on July 20, 2005. (Photo: Pixabay)

Germany

Germany had made same-sex marriage legal in 2017 when Angela Merkel served as the chancellor. (Photo: Pixabay)

England and Wales

The British Parliament had legalised same-sex marriage in 2014 and the law applies to England and Wales. (Photo: Pixabay)

