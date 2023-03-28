Uruguay

Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalise consumption, production and distribution of cannabis in 2013. (Photo: Pixabay)

28 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

South Africa

South Africa legalised personal use of cannabis or weed for adults. (Photo: Pixabay)

28 Mar, 2023

Mexico

In 2021, Mexico's Supreme Court allowed to issue permits for the personal use of marijuana and for the growing of limited amounts of pot plants. (Photo: Pixabay)

28 Mar, 2023

Canada

Canada in 2018 allowed recreational use of cannabis. (Photo: Pixabay)

28 Mar, 2023

Spain

Cultivating cannabis plant at home is allowed for private use but selling or smoking it in public is banned. (Photo: Pixabay)

28 Mar, 2023

Netherlands

Netherlands and mainly Amsterdam have allowed the sale of cannabis/marijuana in cafes but cultivating the plant remains illegal. (Photo: Pixabay)

28 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: New Bridge On Versova Creek In Mumbai Opens For Public

 Find Out More