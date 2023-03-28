Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalise consumption, production and distribution of cannabis in 2013. (Photo: Pixabay)
South Africa legalised personal use of cannabis or weed for adults.
In 2021, Mexico's Supreme Court allowed to issue permits for the personal use of marijuana and for the growing of limited amounts of pot plants.
Canada in 2018 allowed recreational use of cannabis.
Cultivating cannabis plant at home is allowed for private use but selling or smoking it in public is banned.
Netherlands and mainly Amsterdam have allowed the sale of cannabis/marijuana in cafes but cultivating the plant remains illegal.
