Countries With Most Nuclear Tests
2,056 Nuclear tests have been conducted successfully since 1945.
According to US based Association 8 countries have carried out a total of 2,056 nuclear tests.
USA has conducted nearly 1,030 nuclear tests since 1945. The 1st Nuclear test was done in 1945 over New Mexico desert.
USSR/ Russia conducted the second highest nuclear test with 715 tests and their 1st test was successful in 1949 at Semipalatinsk located in Kazakhstan.
France has done 210 nuclear tests. France conducted its first test in 1960 in Sahara Desert.
The Chinese have conducted 45 Nuclear tests. Their first test was carried out in 1964 in Xinjiang Province.
U.K has also conducted 45 successful nuclear tests. They initiated their first test in 1952 in the west coast of Australia,
North Korea has conducted 6 Nuclear tests till now the latest Nuclear test was in Punggye-ri. It is considered one of the most powerful bomb.
India conducted 3 Nuclear tests. 1st Nuclear test was done in 1974 at Pokhran.
Pakistan has completed 2 Nuclear test till now. Their 1st Nuclear test was done in 19998 in Balochistan Province.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 English Words Derived From Sanskrit