Countries With Most Satellites in Space (As of May 2022)
There are more than 5000+ satellites currently orbiting the Earth. Here are the countries with most launched satellites.
USA tops the list with 3,415 satellite launches currently orbiting the Earth.
2nd in the list is China with 535 satellites
3rd on the list the United Kingdom with 486 successful satellite launches.
Other Countries together have a total of 180 satellites orbiting the Earth.
With 170 satellites orbiting the Earth, Russia comes 5th in the list.
Japan has launched a total of 88 satellites that is currently orbiting around the Earth.
India has successfully launched 59 satellites that are orbiting around the Earth.
Last on the list is Canada with 56 satellites orbiting around the Earth.
