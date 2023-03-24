Bhutan

Till now, Bhutan - the landlocked country located on the southern slopes of the eastern Himalayas - have no rail network. (Photo: Pixabay)

24 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

San Marino

San Marino, a country in Europe, do not have any railways station. (Photo: Pixabay)

Monaco

Monaco, the second-smallest independent state in the world, have no railway connectivity till now. (Photo: Pixabay)

Somalia

Somalia, a country in Africa, do not have any railway station. (Photo: Pixabay)

Andorra

Andorra is also another country that is yet to have a rail network. (Photo: Pixabay)

Yemen

Yemen, a country in Western Asia, do not have any railway station. (Photo: Pixabay)

