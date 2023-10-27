Research And Development Expenditure In (% of GDP)- In Pics
Israel spends 5.44% of its GDP in research and development
South Korea invests 4.81% of its GDP in research and development
Sweden expenditures a total of 3.53% of its GDP in research and development
Belgium invests 3.48% of its GDP into research and development
The United States of America invests 3.45% of its GDP back into research and development
Japan spends 3.26% of its GDP in research and development
Austria expenditures 3.20% of its GDP back to research and development
Switzerland invests 3.15% of its GDP in research and development
Germany spends 3.14% of its GDP on research and development
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Aggressive Dog Breeds In The World