Research And Development Expenditure In (% of GDP)- In Pics

27 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Israel spends 5.44% of its GDP in research and development

South Korea invests 4.81% of its GDP in research and development

Sweden expenditures a total of 3.53% of its GDP in research and development

Belgium invests 3.48% of its GDP into research and development

The United States of America invests 3.45% of its GDP back into research and development

Japan spends 3.26% of its GDP in research and development

Austria expenditures 3.20% of its GDP back to research and development

Switzerland invests 3.15% of its GDP in research and development

Germany spends 3.14% of its GDP on research and development

