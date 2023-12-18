Dawood Ibrahim Latest Photos - AI Generated
18 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the AI-generated photos of Dawood Ibrahim, as to how he may look now.
Dawood Ibrahim has been in the news for allegedly being poisoned and then hospitalised in Karachi.
He has reportedly been kept under tight security and only select medical authorities and close family members are allowed to see him.
Some reports also suggest that he may have passed away in Pakistan due to the poisoning; however the news has not been confirmed.
Dawood Ibrahim is India's Most Wanted Terrorist.
The underworld don is said to be the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai Blasts.
Amid the news of Dawood's death, there has been a complete internet shutdown in Pakistan and the social media services have also been disrupted.
