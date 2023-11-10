Diwali Celebrations In US Having Mainstream Moment
10 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens joined the city's Hindu American community in a Diwali celebration and dinner.
In his address, the mayor highlighted the role played by the Indian community in Atlanta. "It is undeniable that Atlanta is stronger and better thanks to the many international communities."
Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Diwali event at the White House on Wednesday, November 8. Several influential figures in the Indian and South Asian communities came together to celebrate the Festival of Lights.
Addressing the event, Harris said that the festival of Diwali is being celebrated at a time when there is a lot happening in the world.
She said, "We celebrate Diwali at a time when there is a lot happening in the world. And I think it's important that as we celebrate Diwali which is about celebrating the light we understand."
American diplomat Atul Keshap also joined US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband at their Diwali celebrations
Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria was also present at the event.Taking to X, he posted pictures of the Diwali celebrations and said that he is honoured to join Harris on the occasion.
The event offered traditional Indian cuisine including delectable dishes like Malai ice cream, bhel, shrimp, and samosa paired with cocktails and drinks including India's most famous hot beverage chai or tea.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Expensive Paintings in The World