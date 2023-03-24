When is Earth Hour 2023

Earth Hour 2023 will be marked on March 25. (Photo: Pixabay)

24 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

What is Earth Hour

Earth Hour, an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is the largest global grassroots movement for the environment. (Photo: Pixabay)

24 Mar, 2023

Does India celebrate Earth Hour

The worldwide Earth Hour began in 2007 and made its way in India in 2009. (Photo: Pixabay)

24 Mar, 2023

Who participates in Earth Hour

As many as 190 countries across the globe participate in the Earth Hour every year, this year being the 17th edition. (Photo: Pixabay)

24 Mar, 2023

When will India celebrate Earth Hour 2023

Delhi's power discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have urged its consumers to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. (Photo: Pixabay)

24 Mar, 2023

Last Earth Hour in India

Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Shanti Stupa, Ladakh, Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, Humayun Tomb, were major landmarks that stood in solidarity with Earth Hour 2022 by switching off their lights. (Photo: AP)

24 Mar, 2023

