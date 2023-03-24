Earth Hour 2023 will be marked on March 25. (Photo: Pixabay)
Earth Hour, an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is the largest global grassroots movement for the environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
The worldwide Earth Hour began in 2007 and made its way in India in 2009. (Photo: Pixabay)
As many as 190 countries across the globe participate in the Earth Hour every year, this year being the 17th edition. (Photo: Pixabay)
Delhi's power discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have urged its consumers to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. (Photo: Pixabay)
Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Shanti Stupa, Ladakh, Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, Humayun Tomb, were major landmarks that stood in solidarity with Earth Hour 2022 by switching off their lights. (Photo: AP)
