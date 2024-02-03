Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Tesla Pay Blocked By Court
A Delaware judge scrapped Tesla chief Elon Musk’s $55.8bn compensation package after years of legal arguments about his pay.
After the court’s ruling, Tesla stocks dropped 2% before recovering to close at just over $187 a share.
It all started when a shareholder sued Tesla directors in 2018, claiming that Musk was overcompensated.
Tesla’s pay package was agreed in 2018 to be paid out over 10 years after Elon Musk achieve certain targets.
Notably, the pay package was the biggest in United States corporate history.
It made him the highest paid CEO in America.
According to Forbes, the Elon Musk’s net worth is $198.3bn
