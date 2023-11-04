Elon Musk's X Followers VS Total Population of These Countries

04 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Elon Musk has more than 16.21 crore followers on X (formerly Twitter) which is more than combined population of these countries.

Australia's population was 2.6473 crore people as of March 31, 2023.

Sweden's population is more than 1.04 crore.

Greece's population is over 1.046 crore.

Portugal's population is more than 1.02 crore.

The United Arab Emirates' population is over 99.73 lakh.

Israel's population is over 97.95 lakh.

Switzerland's population was over 87 lakh in 2021.

Hong Kong's population is more than 74.98 lakh.

