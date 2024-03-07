Explore 10 Cities Worldwide with Underwater Metro Systems
07 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Dubai: The Dubai Metro includes underwater sections, enhancing connectivity across the city's bustling urban landscape
Hong Kong: The MTR system in Hong Kong features underwater tunnels, offering swift and convenient travel beneath Victoria Harbour
Istanbul: Istanbul's Marmaray connects Europe and Asia via an underwater tunnel beneath the Bosphorus Strait
Doha: Doha's metro system includes underwater sections, facilitating seamless travel for residents and visitors alike
Barcelona: Barcelona's Metro Line 9 traverses underwater sections, providing efficient transportation beneath the Mediterranean Sea
Seoul: Seoul's Subway Line 9 features an underwater segment, linking various parts of the city with speed and reliability
Taipei: Taipei's MRT system boasts underwater tunnels, contributing to the city's comprehensive public transportation network
Kuala Lumpur: Kuala Lumpur's MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line includes underwater tunnels, connecting key destinations in the Malaysian capital
Tokyo: Tokyo's extensive metro system includes underwater segments, ensuring efficient travel across the bustling metropolis
Jeddah: Jeddah's metro project includes underwater sections, enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the Saudi Arabian city
