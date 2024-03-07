Explore 10 Cities Worldwide with Underwater Metro Systems

07 Mar, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Dubai: The Dubai Metro includes underwater sections, enhancing connectivity across the city's bustling urban landscape

Hong Kong: The MTR system in Hong Kong features underwater tunnels, offering swift and convenient travel beneath Victoria Harbour

Istanbul: Istanbul's Marmaray connects Europe and Asia via an underwater tunnel beneath the Bosphorus Strait

Doha: Doha's metro system includes underwater sections, facilitating seamless travel for residents and visitors alike

Barcelona: Barcelona's Metro Line 9 traverses underwater sections, providing efficient transportation beneath the Mediterranean Sea

Seoul: Seoul's Subway Line 9 features an underwater segment, linking various parts of the city with speed and reliability

Taipei: Taipei's MRT system boasts underwater tunnels, contributing to the city's comprehensive public transportation network

Kuala Lumpur: Kuala Lumpur's MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line includes underwater tunnels, connecting key destinations in the Malaysian capital

Tokyo: Tokyo's extensive metro system includes underwater segments, ensuring efficient travel across the bustling metropolis

Jeddah: Jeddah's metro project includes underwater sections, enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the Saudi Arabian city

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Revealed: World's Top 10 Richest People In 2024

 Find Out More