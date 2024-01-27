Facts You Should Know About French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations.
He was France's fifth President to be accorded the honour.
At 39, he was elected as President of France in 2017 and became the youngest French president to date.
After being re-elected in 2022, Macron became the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
Before entering politics, he was a senior civil servant. He also worked as a banker at Rothschild.
Macron was also the economic advisor to former President Francois Hollande in 2012.
He then took over the role of the Economy Minister.
Emmanuel Macron finished his education at Ecole Nationale d’Administration, one of France’s elite institutions.
