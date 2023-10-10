Famous People Quotes That Every Dog Lover Can Relate To- In Pics
“The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.”- Johnny Depp
“Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one is a life diminished.” – Dean Koontz
“If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.” – Woodrow Wilson
“Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day. It is amazing how much love and laughter they bring into our lives and even how much closer we become with each other because of them.” – John Grogan
“No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich.” – Louis Sabin
“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” – Josh Billings
“I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.” – Doris Day
“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” – Roger Caras
“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” – Orhan Pamuk
“Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” – Elizabeth Taylor
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home