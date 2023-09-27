10 Unknown Facts About Google As It Turns 25 Today- In Pics
Google’s name was originally BackRub
The name Google is based in math. The name is a play on “googol,” which is the mathematical expression for one followed by 100 zeros.
Google was founded by two students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998.
The word Google made it into the Merriam-Webster and Oxford English dictionary in 2006
There are roughly 8.5 billion Google searches per day.
The original Google hard drive was stored in a Lego.
Google Translate operates in 133 languages.
Google owns many domains of misspellings of Google.
One of every 6 Google searches is a question that has never been Googled before.
Google has created more than 5,000 doodles.
