Gordoon Moore (right) co-founded Intel with his longtime colleague Robert Noyce (centre) in July 1968. (Photo: AFP)

25 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

A billionaire

Due to his original $500 investment in the budding microchip industry, which helped make electronics one of the largest industries in the world, Gordon Moore became a billionaire as per New York Times report. (Photo: ANI)

25 Mar, 2023

Chip technology

Gordon Moore's foresight concerning the exponential growth of computer chip technology in the 1960s set the stage for the high-tech era. (Photo: Twitter/@computerhistory)

25 Mar, 2023

Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

Moore and his wife Betty White founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2001 and donated 175 million Intel shares in the process. (Photo: AP)

25 Mar, 2023

Gordon Moore marries Betty White

Gordon Moore married Betty White, who he met while attending San Jose State College, in 1950 and they had two sons. (Photo: AFP)

25 Mar, 2023

Moore's Law

In 1965, Gordon made a rule-of-thumb prediction that later became known as Moore's Law. (Photo: AFP)

25 Mar, 2023

Intel chairman

Gordon Moore was appointed Intel board chairman and CEO in 1979, positions he maintained until 1987.

25 Mar, 2023

Laptops and computers

Gordon Moore is credited with making laptop computers accessible to hundreds of millions of people. (Photo: AFP)

25 Mar, 2023

'Accidental entrepreneur'

Gordon Moore always called himself an 'accidental entrepreneur' as he always wanted to be a teacher but could not become one. (Photo: AFP)

25 Mar, 2023

Silicon Valley pioneer

As a founder of Intel, Gordon Moore helped shape what we now recognize as the Silicon Valley and technology sector. (Photo: AFP)

25 Mar, 2023

