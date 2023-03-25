Gordoon Moore (right) co-founded Intel with his longtime colleague Robert Noyce (centre) in July 1968. (Photo: AFP)
25 Mar, 2023
Due to his original $500 investment in the budding microchip industry, which helped make electronics one of the largest industries in the world, Gordon Moore became a billionaire as per New York Times report. (Photo: ANI)
25 Mar, 2023
Gordon Moore's foresight concerning the exponential growth of computer chip technology in the 1960s set the stage for the high-tech era. (Photo: Twitter/@computerhistory)
25 Mar, 2023
Moore and his wife Betty White founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2001 and donated 175 million Intel shares in the process. (Photo: AP)
25 Mar, 2023
Gordon Moore married Betty White, who he met while attending San Jose State College, in 1950 and they had two sons. (Photo: AFP)
25 Mar, 2023
In 1965, Gordon made a rule-of-thumb prediction that later became known as Moore's Law. (Photo: AFP)
25 Mar, 2023
Gordon Moore was appointed Intel board chairman and CEO in 1979, positions he maintained until 1987.
25 Mar, 2023
Gordon Moore is credited with making laptop computers accessible to hundreds of millions of people. (Photo: AFP)
25 Mar, 2023
Gordon Moore always called himself an 'accidental entrepreneur' as he always wanted to be a teacher but could not become one. (Photo: AFP)
25 Mar, 2023
As a founder of Intel, Gordon Moore helped shape what we now recognize as the Silicon Valley and technology sector. (Photo: AFP)
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!