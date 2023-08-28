Top 10 Happiest Animals In The World
28 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Dolphins: These aquatic animals make their ‘laughing’ sound while play-fighting with each other.
Goat: These animals are so mellow and happy that they often work as “therapy goats” to calm down anxious horses.
Donkey: This animal is a playful creature and enjoys socializing and grooming with one other.
Penguins: These happy animals enjoy their environment by diving and fishing.
Honey Bear: Kinkajous are called honey bears because they raid bees’ nests to obtain honey.
Bluebird: The bluebird is known as the bird of happiness.
Crows: These birds are known for their intelligence and have been observed playing pranks on each other.
Laughing Kookaburras: These happy animals are famous for their call, which sounds like laughter.
Opossum: When opossum babies are too big for their mother’s pouch, she carries them on her back.
