Top 10 Happiest Animals In The World

28 Aug, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Dolphins: These aquatic animals make their ‘laughing’ sound while play-fighting with each other.

Goat: These animals are so mellow and happy that they often work as “therapy goats” to calm down anxious horses.

Donkey: This animal is a playful creature and enjoys socializing and grooming with one other.

Penguins: These happy animals enjoy their environment by diving and fishing.

Honey Bear: Kinkajous are called honey bears because they raid bees’ nests to obtain honey.

Bluebird: The bluebird is known as the bird of happiness.

Crows: These birds are known for their intelligence and have been observed playing pranks on each other.

Laughing Kookaburras: These happy animals are famous for their call, which sounds like laughter.

Opossum: When opossum babies are too big for their mother’s pouch, she carries them on her back.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Expensive Birds In The World

 Find Out More