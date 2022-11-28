Image shows the lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa in Hawaii, which is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years (PC: USGS / AFP)
28 Nov, 2022
Magma moved to the surface, although lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities at the moment but all agencies are at high alert. (PC:AP)
28 Nov, 2022
It began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.
28 Nov, 2022
28 Nov, 2022
The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island following a series of closely spaced, fairly large earthquakes,
28 Nov, 2022
Mauna Loa is erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift zone.Flows are moving downslope to the north.(PC:Twitter/USGSvolcanoes)
28 Nov, 2022
The average Mauna Loa eruption is not typically prolonged, lasting a couple of weeks, say scientists
28 Nov, 2022
