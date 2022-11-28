Mauna Loa Erupts

Image shows the lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa in Hawaii, which is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years (PC: USGS / AFP)

Jigyasa Sahay

World's Largest Active Volcano

Magma moved to the surface, although lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities at the moment but all agencies are at high alert. (PC:AP)

Eruptions began late Sunday Night

It began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.

Mauna Loa, Hawaii

Mauna Loa Erupted after 4 decades

The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island following a series of closely spaced, fairly large earthquakes,

Scientists Were on alert due to spike in earthquakes

Mauna Loa is erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift zone.Flows are moving downslope to the north.(PC:Twitter/USGSvolcanoes)

Thermal Image Of Mauna Lao Eruption

The average Mauna Loa eruption is not typically prolonged, lasting a couple of weeks, say scientists

