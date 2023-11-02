How Old Were These Billionaires When They Started Their Businesses
The founder of Microsoft is Bill Gates and he launched his business at the age of 19
Who doesn't know the social media giant Facebook ? It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg at the age of 19
In the world of animation Disney is a renowned name. It was founded by Walt Disney at the age of 21
Leading smartphone brand currently in the world is Apple. Steve Jobs at the age of 21 started the journey of iPhone
The youngest Indian to feature in the list is Ritesh Agarwal in the age of 22 he founded the most popular hotel and accommodation website 'OYO'.
At the age of 22 Bill Clerico from United States of America founded a payment app known as 'WePay'.
Jack Dorsey founded Twitter When he was 23 years of age.
The most popular search engine in the world Google was founded by Larry Page at the age of 25
Along with co-founder Larry Page, Sergey Brin also helped in the creation of Google at the age of just 25
The Indian entrepreneur Dhirajlal Ambani founded Reliance when he was just 25 years old,
Jack Ma launched a website called Alibaba at the age of 29
