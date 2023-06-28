Icon Of The Seas: World's Largest Cruise Ship (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalCaribPR)
28 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
After completing its first sea trials in Finland's Turku, the world's largest cruise ship - Icon of the Seas, officially set sail in the first open ocean.
Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, is 250,800 tonnes in weight.
The length of the Icon of the Seas cruise ship is 365-meter long. (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalCaribPR)
The world's largest cruise ship can accommodate 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members. (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalCaribPR)
It offers a beach escape, a resort getaway and a theme park. (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalCaribPR)
The company said the cruise ship is offering "40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained". (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalCaribPR)
Other facilities in the cruise ship includes aqua park for families, a swim-up bar and exclusive dining experiences (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalCaribPR)
Icon of the Seas stands at 82-feet tall and 164-feet wide.
