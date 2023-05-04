Illegal To Know: 10 Forbidden Places You Cannot Visit In 2023
04 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
The Lascaux Caves in France have been banned and marked as illegal to visit for public in 1963. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
US Bullion Depository in Kentucky, also known as Fort Knox which has tons of gold store and historical documents, is heavily guarded by armed personnel and no one is allowed to visit. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Only the priest is allowed inside the Chapel of Chapel of the Tablet at Our Lady Mary of Zion in Ethiopia. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Doomsday Vault in Norway, a secure vault to preserve variety of plant seeds, is forbidden to visit. (Photo: Twitter/@papiitiino)
Iceland's Surtsey Island is another place closed for tourists to visit and only few scientists are allowed as human intrusion may lead to ecological sequence. (Photo: AFP)
North Sentinel Island in Andamans is one of the forbidden places to visit in India. (Photo: AFP)
Australia have restricted entry to the forbidden Heard Island, which lies between Antarctica and Madagascar. (Photo: Pixabay)
Snake Island in Brazil which is infested with deadly snakes is another place that is illegal to visit. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
You are not allowed to visit Ise Grand Shrine in Japan unless you are a member of the royal family.
China have banned visitors for the Tomb of Qin Shi Huang site, the mausoleum of China's first Emperor Qin Shi Huang. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
