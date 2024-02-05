‘7 Years In Jail’: BUSHRA BIBI Fined For Illegal Marriage
Former Pak PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 7 years in jail.
They are also fined by a court for their 2018 ‘illegal’ marriage.
Khan is serving his sentence in Rawalpindi, while his wife Bushra Khan will serve hers in their Islamabad residence.
Imran and Bushra were fined 5,00,000 rupees each.
Their marriage was contested due to alleged violation of Islamic waiting period post-divorce called 'Iddat'.
Khawar Maneka, Bushra's ex-husband, filed a criminal complaint against the couple.
Iddat is the period a woman must observe after husband’s death/ divorce, during which she may not marry another man.
