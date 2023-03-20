The theme of International Day of Happiness 2023 is "Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind." (Photo: Pixabay)
Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness on March 20 every year. (Photo: Pixabay)
The General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution on July 12, 2012 had designated March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. (Photo: Pixabay)
Bhutan, a country which recognized the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s, had first suggested for a world happiness day. (Photo: Pixabay)
The 2023 World Happiness Report will be launched on Monday to celebrate International Day of Happiness. (Photo: Pixabay)
The day is celebrated to recognise the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
