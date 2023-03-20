International Day of Happiness 2023 theme

The theme of International Day of Happiness 2023 is "Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind." (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

When was it first celebrated

Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness on March 20 every year. (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Mar, 2023

International Day of Happiness history

The General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution on July 12, 2012 had designated March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Mar, 2023

Who first suggested the idea

Bhutan, a country which recognized the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s, had first suggested for a world happiness day. (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Mar, 2023

2023 World Happiness Report

The 2023 World Happiness Report will be launched on Monday to celebrate International Day of Happiness. (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Mar, 2023

Why International Day of Happiness is celebrated

The day is celebrated to recognise the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

20 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: List Of Indian Cricketers Who Married B-Town Stars

 Find Out More