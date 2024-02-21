International Mother Language Day

21 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

International Mother Language Day is an occasion to celebrate linguistic diversity and promote multilingualism.

It was established by UNESCO in 1999 to honor the Bengali language movement in Bangladesh

It is celebrated to raise awareness about endangered languages and the need for their preservation

It advocates for language rights and inclusive language policies that respect and protect linguistic diversity

It encourages cultural exchange programs that promote understanding and appreciation of different languages and cultures

This day is marked as an opportunity to reflect on the role of language in shaping identities, fostering social cohesion, and promoting peace

