International Mother Language Day
21 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
International Mother Language Day is an occasion to celebrate linguistic diversity and promote multilingualism.
It was established by UNESCO in 1999 to honor the Bengali language movement in Bangladesh
It is celebrated to raise awareness about endangered languages and the need for their preservation
It advocates for language rights and inclusive language policies that respect and protect linguistic diversity
It encourages cultural exchange programs that promote understanding and appreciation of different languages and cultures
This day is marked as an opportunity to reflect on the role of language in shaping identities, fostering social cohesion, and promoting peace
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mizoram Foundation Day: Check Out These Interesting Facts About Mizoram