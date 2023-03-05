"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love," Mother Teresa said. (Photo: AFP)
"It isn't what we say or think that defines us, but what we do," Jane Austen, the darling of English literature, said. (Photo: AFP)
"I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse," Florence Nightingale, also known as the 'Lady with the lamp', said. (Photo: nationalarchives.gov.uk)
"Women must pay for everything. They do get more glory than men for comparable feats, but, they also get more notoriety when they crash," Amelia Earhart, the cfirst woman aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, said.(Photo: AFP)
"If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be," - Maya Angelo, a civil rights activist and poet. (Photo: AFP)
"Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?" - Frida Kahlo, the world famous Mexican painter, said. (Photo: AP)
