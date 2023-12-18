Karachi- Pakistan's Biggest City After 100 Years - Check AI Images
18 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Karachi is the terminus of Pakistan’s railway system, which mainly serves to transport goods between Karachi and the interior.
The Karachi-Peshāwar highway links the city with the interior of Pakistan, while the Karachi-Ormāra highway extends along the coast.
Karachi Harbour, on the shores of which the city is situated, is a safe and beautiful natural harbour.
The city, which once comprised primarily Sindhis and the Baloch, is now made up of several ethnic groups.
Karachi has a variety of types of buildings. The central area contains apartment bungalows, barracks, and multistoried buildings
Karachi has pleasant weather for the greater part of the year. May and June are the hottest months, when the mean maximum temperature is about 93 °F (34 °C).
The city has been variously called Caranjee, Crochey, Krotchey, Currachee, and Kurrachee, all of which are believed to be variants of the same name.
(Images- Modnjourney and X)
(Data-Britannica)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dawood Ibrahim Latest Photos - AI Generated