Indians Invited To King Charles' Coronation

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudeep Dhankhar, will also be present at the ceremony
Actor Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir, reported Variety.
Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will attend the event.
Sourabh Phadke, a 37-year-old Pune-born architect who graduated from Charles' foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, too has been invited to the ceremony.
Two Mumbai dabbawalas, who represent the world-renowned lunchbox delivery system of the metropolitan city will attend the event. They have bought a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community to gift the King.
Manju Malhi, an Indian-origin chef working with a senior citizens charity in the UK, is among the British Empire Medal (BEM) winners invited to the coronation.
Gulfsha, 33, who was awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is on the list too. She is from Delhi.
Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada is also on the guest list for completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last May.
Dr Mathai, the director of Soukya International Holistic Health Centre in Bangalore, has also got an invitation to the ceremony thanks to his Royal connections.
